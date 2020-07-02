67-year+prison+term+for+selling+land+with+fake+deed

The Colombo High Court today (01) sentenced five persons, including four of the same family, to 67 years in prison for selling a valuable 29-perch land at Marine Drive in Kollupitiya with a fake deed.



Delivering the verdict, judge Gihan Kulatunga also imposed a Rs. 130,000 fine and ordered them to pay a Rs. 14 million compensation to the complainant.



Investigations revealed the land in question was sold on 24 October 2012 using a fake deed after its owner went abroad.