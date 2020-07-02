Stray deer caught and released to sanctuary (video)

A deer has strayed into a garden at Kailagoda in Badulla while attempting to escape from dogs.
Wildlife officers managed to catch and treat it, and then released it to the Rawana Ella sanctuary.
Wednesday, 01 July 2020 - 14:50
A car has caught fire at Ward Place in Borella this afternoon.The fire broke out around 4.15 pm due to a technical fault.The car was completely destroyed... Read More
Kumar Sangakkara left the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry after giving a statement for 9 hours over comments made by Fmr Min Aluthgamage: Read More
One (01) more person tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 2,061 according to the latest information... Read More