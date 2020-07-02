Foul play suspected in patient’s death at hospital (video)





Relatives suspect foul play in the death of a 54-year-old patient whose body was found from a building under construction at Thambuttegama Base Hospital.



However, hospital authorities say he has died while attempting to flee from the hospital.



The resident of Katiyawa was first admitted to the area’s hospital on Monday, but was transferred on the same evening to

Thambuttegama Hospital as his condition worsened.



He had escaped through a window in the ward and tried to get away through the building under construction.



Two security guards tried to catch him, but he still tried to get away by attacking the security guards with glass panes.



One security guard got injured in the incident.



The patient’s body was found from the building yesterday morning.