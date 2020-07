Police have found a cache of arms and ammunition from a house at Silvernhurst Estate at Pitipana in Homagama.



It contains 77 bullets in the 9 mm calibre, seven grenades, a shotgun, four ammunitions and two body armours, the Police Media Division says.



The owner of the house, a woman, has been taken into custody.



She is said to be the paramour of the owner of a shop at Pitipana from where 12 firearms were seized recently.