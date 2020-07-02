Court rejects application by Heejaz Hizbullah’s lawyers

The Colombo Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake today (01) rejected an application by the lawyer for Heejaz Hizbullah, who is being detained for aiding Easter Sunday bombers, that he be produced before courts.
The lawyer moved the application on 17 June.
The magistrate said Hizbullah cannot be produced before courts as he was being detained under the PTA for questioning.
