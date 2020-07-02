Cargo train derailment affects upcountry train services (video)





A 5,800-gallon capacity diesel tank in a cargo train has derailed between Ambewela and Pattipola while on its way from Kandy to Badulla.



As a result, train services on the line has been disrupted, report our correspondents.



Both the diesel tank and the rail track have suffered extensive damage and the diesel is being transferred to another tank.



Passengers of trains between Badulla and Colombo Fort are being transferred to the other train at the accident location and sent to their respective locations.



Central province railway superintendent Nanda Karunaratne says the night mail train to Colombo will start from Nanu Oya.