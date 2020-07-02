Preschools, grades one & two to open on 10 August

All preschools and grades one and two in all schools will reopen on 10 August, says the Education Ministry.



The Ministry says in a statement the president has given instructions to look into the proper disinfection of all schools.



Also, residential training for second-year students of all colleges of education begins from 07 to 31 of this month.



First and second-year trainees of all teacher training colleges will begin as well, the Ministry statement says.