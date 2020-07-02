Change+in+coastal+line+train+schedule

The Railway Department announces a change in the coastal line train schedule for a two week trial period.



Commencing today, the times of morning and evening Sagarika and Samudradevi and several other office trains have been amended.



Meanwhile, train services on the upcountry line have been disrupted following the derailment of a cargo train between Ambewela and Pattipola.



Central province railway superintendent Nanda Karunaratne says the night mail train to Colombo will start from Nanu Oya,