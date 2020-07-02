සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Florida woman gives birth in medical center’s parking lot (video)

Wednesday, 01 July 2020 - 18:11

The moment a Florida woman gave birth to a baby in the parking lot of a medical center as a midwife quickly grabbed the little girl from falling to the ground has been captured in video.

Daily Mail reports that Susan Anderson was in labor and rushing into Natural Birth Works in Coral Springs on June 19 when baby Julia decided she just couldn't wait.

Surveillance footage from Ring shows Anderson's husband Joseph and two police officers watching as the newborn slipped through one of the legs in her mom's shorts and was deftly caught by midwife Sandra Lovaina.

Anderson, who also gave birth to her first daughter at the center, had planned a water birth and was hurrying to try and reach the pool.

The video shows Anderson bent over with her husband by her side and Lovaina kneeling behind her.

