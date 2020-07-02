Colombo-Badulla+night+mail+train+cancelled

The Colombo-Badulla night mail train scheduled for tonight has been cancelled due to two derailments on the upcountry line, says the Railway Department.



A cargo train on its way from Nawalapitya to Nanu Oya derailed near the Hatton railway station around 5.30 pm.



Excepting the derailed compartment, all of its compartments were detached and the train proceeded to the railway station.



Earlier in the day, a 5,800-gallon capacity diesel tank in a cargo train has derailed between Ambewela and Pattipola while on its way from Kandy to Badulla.



Both derailed compartments will soon be brought back on track, says the Department.