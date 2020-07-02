The first Pirivena in the East that will teach in both Sinhala and Tamil (Video)

Opening ceremony of the Siri Seelalankara Pirivena built in the Kalkuda area in Valachchena with the blessings of the Chief Incumbent of the Amarapura Sri Dharmaraksitha Maha Nikaya, Ananda Nayaka Thero and the Maha Sangha of Trincomalee was held this morning.

This is the first Pirivena built in the Eastern Province with the objective of educating the dhamma in both Sinhala and Tamil languages.

This hostel pirivena was built in line with the aims of the Chief Incumbent of Batticaloa Sasanarakshaka Balamandalaya and the Registrar of the Dimbulagala Buddhasravaka Sangha Sabha Venerable Dewagala Devalankara Thera.

The registration of lay and clerical students for the Pirivena was held today.

Officials of the Armed Forces and a large gathering were present at this occassion.