No decision has been taken so far regarding the Colombo Port East Terminal to be given to India - PM (Video)





Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse states that no decision has been taken so far regarding the Colombo Port East Terminal to be given to India.



The Prime Minister made this observation at a meeting with Tamil journalists at Temple Trees today.



The Prime Minister said that it is the responsibility of the government to protect the people in the North and the South.



The Prime Minister further stated that certain persons have the right to be arrested on suspicion and that it is done for the safety of the people and not for the benefit of the government.



The Prime Minister said that there is no difference between the North and the South in implementing projects to develop the country.



The Prime Minister said that the armed forces and the police had been able to control the coronavirus epidemic with the support of the people fromn the North and the South.



Tamil journalists also inquired from the Prime Minister about the statement made by Karuna Amman which has caused a controversy in the society.



The Prime Minister said it was a false statement.



The Prime Minister said that the CID has commenced an investigation into the matter.