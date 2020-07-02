There is no unity, nationality or a party in the UNP (Video)

Former parliamentarian P Harrison said that among the Podujana Peramuna candidates there are people who had attacked the Parliament with chilli powder.

Meanwhile speaking at a public meeting held today Prasanna Ranaweera stated that he will continue to represent the country in the future.

Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva stated that his group has no fight with the United National Party or the Samagi Jana Balavegaya.

Minister Prasanna Ranatunga speaking at a public meeting held today stated that no one should be allowed to make conditions when obtaining a two thirds majority.

Meanwhile, Minister Mahinda Amaraweera stated that if a clash similar to the UNP is created in their party they will lose two-thirds power.

Former parliamentarian Daya Gamage states that the UNP will form a government at the upcoming general election.

Former Minister Wijedasa Rajapakse states that it is Ranil and Sajith who will contribute to give the two-thirds majority for the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna at the forthcoming General Election.

Speaking at a public meeting, JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake said that there is no unity, nationality or a party in the UNP at present.

Meanwhile, former parliamentarian Nimal Lansa expressed his views on Sajith Premadasa and Harin Fernando.