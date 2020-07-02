සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Ports employees protest continues - No action to harm the employees or the country - Daya Ratnayake (Video)

Wednesday, 01 July 2020 - 23:39

The Chairman of the Ports Authority stated that action will not be taken to harm the employees or the country in any way.

He made these comments when journalists inquired about the protest that had been launched by the port employees' unions.

Speaking further the Chairman said that a reasonable answer would be given according to the opportunity to the trade unions.

Three trade union leaders staged a demonstration today on the 187-foot crane demanding that the Granty Crane, which was imported from China, be installed in the East Container Terminal of the Colombo Port.

At 12 noon, they got on a crane and gave the government 24 hours to solve the problem.

Speaking to our news team General Secretary of the trade union for the Chamber and Industry of the Port of Colombo, Shyamal Sumanaratne stated that if not, the trade union action will be carried out to a deadly fast.

Sanjaya Kumara Weligama, President of the Progressive Workers Union of the Commerce Industry and Services, who participated in the protest, expressed his views on the Granty Crane.

However, Ports Minister Johnston Fernando, Ports Authority Chairman Retired General Daya Ratnayake and Ports Trade Unions held discussions with the Ports Authority for nearly three hours this afternoon.

Speaking to our news team General Secretary of the union Shyamal Sumanaratne said that the talks had failed.

The Sri Lankan government has ordered three Granty Cranes to be shipped to Sri Lanka on the 20th of this month for the development and operations of the Colombo Port East Container Terminal.

US $ 25.5 million has been spent for this purpose. Trade unions of the Ports Authority stated that as the three cranes have not yet unloaded, and as a result 90 million has to be paid as shipping charges.

However, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, Retired General Daya Ratnayake speaking to our news team stated that these three cranes are expected to be unloaded in the next few days.

