A fully automated PCR machine for detecting Covid-19

Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 6:51

The International Rotary Society has donated a fully automated PCR machine to the Government Medical Research Institute to expedite the identification of Covid-19.

The President’s Media Unit has stated that the President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa was briefed about the PCR machine at the Presidential Secretariat.

The value of the fully automated new PCR machine is over Rs. 22 million

Doctors say the new machine is faster, high in accuracy and efficiency, and can be used to identify a different type of viruses that may be encountered in the future.

The Rotary Club has donated over Rs. 120 million to provide medical research equipment and facilities to combat Covid.

The President thanked the Rotary Club representatives for their support.

Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero, Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Retired Major General Specialist Dr. Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Medical Research Institute Director Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara, Chairman of the Rotary Club of Sri Lanka and Maldives Sebestian Karunakaran, former Chairman K.R. Ravindran, Proposed Chairman Pubudu De Zoysa and Rotary Club representatives were also present at the event.

Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 18:55

A car has caught fire at Ward Place in Borella this afternoon.The fire broke out around 4.15 pm due to a technical fault.The car was completely destroyed... Read More

Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 18:35

Kumar Sangakkara left the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry after giving a statement for 9 hours over comments made by Fmr Min Aluthgamage: Read More

Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 18:52

One (01) more person tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 2,061 according to the latest information... Read More



