Day+care+centers+allowed+to+reopen+from+today+

Day care centers that have been closed with the spread of corona virus have been allowed to reopen today.

The decision has been taken following the requests of parents.

The total number of infected people in the country has gone up to 2054 with six more cases of coronavirus reported yesterday.

Four of them have arrived from Bangladesh while the other three are from India, Britain and Dubai.

Accordingly, 295 Coronavirus infected persons are still under medical supervision while 1748 persons have recovered from the virus.

A special aircraft carrying 54 crew members of a foreign ship anchored at the Colombo Harbor left England at 5.50 am today from the Mattala Airport.

The flight, which had 15 crew members on board, arrived from Rome at 10.20 am with 155 sailors for a ship at the Port of Colombo.

The International Rotary Club has donated a fully automated PCR machine to the Government Medical Research Institute to accelerate the identification of Covid 19.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa was briefed at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday afternoon about the machine.

Meanwhile, the number of coronaviruses worldwide has risen to 10793,057.

The death toll stands at 518,046.

Brazil recorded the highest number of deaths in the past 24 hours, which is the highest death toll in a single day.

Brazil recorded 1,057 deaths in the past 24 hours, increasing the total death toll to 60,713.

The total number of infected persons in the country stands at 1,453,369 with 44,884 new infections.

A total of 50,312 people has been infected in the past 24 hours in the United States.

The total number of infected persons in the country is 2,778,165.

The total death toll in the United States rose to 130,789 with 667 deaths in the past 24 hours.

India reported 438 new deaths increasing their total deaths to 17,848.

The total number of infected cases reported were 605,220, with 19,428 new infections.