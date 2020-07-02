Kumar+Sangakkara+to+appear+before+the+special+Investigations+unit+of+the+sports+ministry

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara is due to arrive at the Special Investigations unit of the sports ministry today at 9.00 am to make a statement on the match fixing allegations levelled by former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage, regarding the 2011 World Cup final.

The unit had obtained statements from the former selection committee chairman Aravinda de Silva and cricketer Upul Tharanga.

In addition, the Sports Investigations Unit has obtained a statement from former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage.