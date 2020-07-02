Indian+Prime+Minister+gives+up+WeiBo+

The Indian Prime Minister has taken this action in response to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers in the clashes with Chinese troops on the Ladakh border.







Sina Weibo, China's answer to Twitter, said it had deleted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's account at the request of the Indian embassy.Wei-Bo has removed the account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Chinese social media network.Foreign media reported that a photo of Modi's account on the social media network was also removed.Foreign media reports that Narendra Modi's account on the Wei-Bo Chinese social media network had 240,000 users.