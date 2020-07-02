Kumar+Sangakkara+arrives+at+the+Special+Investigations+Unit+of+the+Sports+Ministry

the match fixing allegations levelled by former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage, on the 2011 World Cup final.

Former Sri Lanka Captain Kumar Sangakkara arrived at the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry to give a statement regarding

The unit had obtained statements from the former selection committee chairman Aravinda de Silva and cricketer Upul Tharanga.

In addition, the Sports Investigations Unit has obtained a statement from former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage.