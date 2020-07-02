Shashank+Manohar+steps+down+as+ICC+Chairman

Shashank Manohar has formally stepped down from his position as Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) after heading the cricket global governing body for four years.

Singapore’s Imran Khwaja previously Manohar’s deputy has been elevated as interim chairman until the process for the next chairman’s election is finalised.

ICC said in a statement on Wednesday that its Board is “expected” to approve the election procedure for the successor “within the next week”.

Manohar, a former BCCI president, had announced in December he won’t seek a third two-year term.

Manohar, as per ICC rules, could have stayed for another two-year term as a maximum of three terms are allowed for an independent chairman.