Murali+makes+a+different+revelation+amidst+the+controversial+match+fixing+allegations

While the entire world is talking about Sri Lanka cricket and the controversial match fixing allegations, Murali has made a different revelation.

Former Sri Lankan spinner Muralitharan said that since he did not like to enter politics, he guided his brother to enter politics.

He was speaking at an election rally in Nuwara Eliya district where his brother Muttiah Prabhakaran was contesting under the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna.

Muralitharan further stated that he referred his brother to politics on a request made by the President.

“I don't really like politics; our family always thought my brother would come into politics. Before President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa became the President, he made a request to me, saying that I could come to Viyathmaga and work. I accepted the offer with great joy. Gotabhaya Rajapaksa is a leader who works and he is a capable leader, so I went to the people and worked towards helping Gotabhaya Rajapaksa to win. Then, after the election, the president called me and said Murali , you can do good work, so take the post of Northern Governor. I told him, sir, I don't really understand politics, I'm a player, I want to help people. So, I don't want to do politics, don’t get angry with me. He then laughed and said if it was all right then I would put another person. Two months later, he called again and asked me to contest this election as a favour. I said, Sir, I don't like politics at all. Then he said that the country cannot be resurrected unless people like you work with me. I said, 'Sir, I'll present my younger brother, he's smart. I'll help him from behind the stage.' That is why my brother came into politics, we do not want to enter politics. We have money, we have companies, I have made a name for myself that is accepted in any country. Many people come to politics to make a name and make money. We don't need both, we want to somehow serve the people".