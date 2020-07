Two associates of underworld figure "Barrel Sanka" arrested from Peliyagoda along with heroin.The police also recovered 4.5 grams of heroin in their possession at the time of their arrest.

Meanwhile, Arulanandan Suraj Nimantha alias Nimesh, a close associate of underworld leader Welle Suranga was arrested by the Modera Police with 1150 milligrams of heroin this morning.