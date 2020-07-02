04 hand grenades, a pistol & several items found from Homagama, Kendalanda today on information given by the suspect arrested from Athurugiriya with a T-56 firearm.



Police found a T-56 rifle suspected to have been stolen from a shop in Pitipana, Homagama during an operation last night.



Earlier, the STF seized eleven T-56 rifles and 12 firearms from the same shop.



However, it was later revealed that seven more firearms were missing.