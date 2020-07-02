New+Zealand+health+minister+resigns+from+his+post+

New Zealand Health Minister David Clarke has resigned from his post.

Earlier, Prime Minister Jacinda Arden decided to remove responsibilities from his post.

This was due to allegation that David Clarke was taking fun day out with his family on a beach when New Zealand was completely shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Handing over his letter of resignation, he said there is no point of holding the post of health minister.

Foreign media reports state that the Prime Minister of New Zealand has accepted his resignation.

A total of 1,530 cases of coronavirus have been reported from New Zealand including 22 deaths.

New Zealand is reported to be one of the countries that has been able to control the Coronavirus pandemic.