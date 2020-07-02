Jokers who received power destroyed the country - Prasanna Ranatunga (Video)

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera stated that by competing for preferential votes the President will lose the opportunity to get a two thirds majority.

Meanwhile Prasanna Ranatunga addressing a public gathering said that both Sajith and Ranil have robbed.

Niroshan Premaratne said that Maithripala Sirisena stands accused for not being able to prevent the Easter attack.

Former parliamentarian Dilan Perera states that Sajith Premadasa cannot escape the allegations levelled against them by pointing a finger at Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Former parliamentarian Manusha Nanayakkara stated that the UNP is engaged in a deal-based politics.

Minister Dullas Alahapperuma addressing a public gathering stated that the leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya Sajith Premadasa is a comedy act on the 2020 election stage.

Former Parliamentarian Vajira Abeywardena stated that a certain group of UNP members gave power to Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Meanwhile, former MP Jayantha Samaraweera stated that he and his team are carrying out the work of the opposition as well as the government.