Sathosa will be re-empowered and given to the nation - PM

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that the CWE will be restored and re-empowered and handed over to the nation.

The government has taken measures to reopen the Weerawila and Hingurakgoda rice mills which were closed for 5 years.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa states that the rice mill will be reopened as the first step in reviving the CWE.

The Prime Minister said this at a function held at Temple Trees to mark the 70th anniversary of the Co-operative Wholesale Corporation.

A commemorative stamp and a first day cover were issued to mark the occasion.