Sobhitha Gama that could not live upto the People's Dream (Video)

People living in Mahavilachchiya, Elapathugama, Dunumadalawa and Galapamula villages in the Anuradhapura district are facing severe hardships due to lack of housing facilities.

More than 200 families live in these villages, of which more than 100 are wattle and daub houses.

The housing project was started under the Uda Gam concept in honour of Ven. Maduluwawe Sobhitha Thera, for the benefit of these people.

These people who live in an environment being challenged by nature, where they do not even receive rain in its due season, cannot even do proper farming.

Even those who have managed to grow some crops, have to sacrifice them to the wild elephants.

Due to frequent wild elephant raids, these people have to spend the night in huts built on trees.

When will the politicians who launch housing projects under various names and take the votes of the people, come to the relief of the suffering masses?

The Red Minute is attentive until the authorities turn their attention to these helpless people.