Need a government that cares about the people (Video)

Many people say that the country needs a new government without theft and corruption.

Which government should emerge after the next election? The people made these comments to Hiru during a tour to obtain people's ideas.

Some say that the current government should be continued in the future too, while others say that people should appoint a government that could strengthen President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

The public is of the view that there is a need for a government that protects people's freedoms and protects democracy and that new members should be appointed to parliament.