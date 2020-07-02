12 narcotics officers arrested today, to be produced in courts

The Attorney General's Coordinator, State Counsel Nisara Jayaratne stated that 12 Narcotics Officers from the Police Narcotics Bureau, arrested by CID, will be produced before Colombo Magistrate's Court today on charges of Drug Trafficking.
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 15:08
A car has caught fire at Ward Place in Borella this afternoon.The fire broke out around 4.15 pm due to a technical fault.The car was completely destroyed... Read More
Kumar Sangakkara left the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry after giving a statement for 9 hours over comments made by Fmr Min Aluthgamage: Read More
One (01) more person tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 2,061 according to the latest information... Read More