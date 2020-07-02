12+Narcotics+Officers+produced+in+courts+on+charges+for+drug+trafficking

12 Narcotics Officers from the Police Narcotics Bureau, who were arrested by the CID, were produced before the Colombo Magistrate's Court today, just a short while ago.



They are to be charged for Drug Trafficking.



This is the first time in the country's history that a group of officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau has been charged with such a large scale drug trafficking offence.



The Criminal Investigation Department and the State Intelligence Service have launched an extensive investigation into allegations that a group of police Narcotics Bureau officers were involved in drug trafficking.