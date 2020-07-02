Permission+to+detain+and+interrogate+12+Police+Narcotics+Bureau+Officers

Colombo Magistrate's Court allows CID to detain until July 08 & interrogate the 12 Police Narcotics Bureau(PNB) officers arrested by CID for drug trafficking.
This was when the suspects were produced before Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne this afternoon.
The Attorney General had instructed the CID to produce them in court on charges of drug trafficking.
This was when the suspects were produced before Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne this afternoon.
The Attorney General had instructed the CID to produce them in court on charges of drug trafficking.