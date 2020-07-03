Mahela+Jayawardena+summoned+to+the+Special+Investigations+Unit+of+the+Sports+Ministry+tomorrow

Former Sri Lanka Captain Mahela Jayawardena summoned to the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry to give a statement at 9.00 am tomorrow.

This is to give a statement regarding the match fixing allegations levelled by former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage, on the 2011 World Cup final.

The unit had obtained statements from the Former Sri Lanka Captain Kumar Sangakkara, the former selection committee chairman Aravinda de Silva and cricketer Upul Tharanga.

In addition, the Sports Investigations Unit has obtained a statement from former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage.