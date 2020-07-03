Acting+IGP+instructs+the+police+to+be+vigilant+about+masks+worn+in+violation+of+election+laws

Acting IGP has ordered all police stations in the island to be vigilant since it is an offence under the election law to wear a masks with party symbols or preferential numbers or names of candidates.
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 22:56
