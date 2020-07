Minister Wimal Weerawansa states that the 19th Amendment is a hindrance to the development program of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

He said this today when he called on The Chief Incumbent of Getambe Rajopavanaramaya, Ven. Keppetiyagoda Siriwimala Nayaka Thera.

Minister Wimal Weerawansa who arrived in Kandy with his party's representatives who are contesting the general election, visited the Dalada Maligawa this morning and engaged in religious observances.