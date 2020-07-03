Five (05) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,066

Five (05) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 2,066 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 21:21
Five (05) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 2,066 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
ICC Anti Corruption Unit General Manager Alex Marshall says they have no reason to doubt ICC Men's World Cup Final 2011 Read More
A CID team is currently at former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence to record a statement on Central Bank bond scam Read More
03 more Covid-19 patients recovered & discharged from hospital increasing total recoveries in Sri Lanka to 1,866 Read More