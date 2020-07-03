Sajith+Premadasa+says+that+he+will+defend+13th+Amendment

Leader of the Samagi Janabalavegya Sajith Premadasa says that he will defend 13 th Amendment.
He was speaking at a media briefing in Jaffna today.
He was speaking at a media briefing in Jaffna today.
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 21:13
ICC Anti Corruption Unit General Manager Alex Marshall says they have no reason to doubt ICC Men's World Cup Final 2011 Read More
A CID team is currently at former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence to record a statement on Central Bank bond scam Read More
03 more Covid-19 patients recovered & discharged from hospital increasing total recoveries in Sri Lanka to 1,866 Read More