සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

President tells bankers to go grassroots

Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 21:09

President+tells+bankers+to+go+grassroots

In order to develop villages the banking service in the country should understand the rural economy and the needs of the people, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa emphasized.

It is a timely necessity to develop export agricultural businesses instead of waiting for foreign countries to come into fray. Mere establishment of industries alone cannot be defined as development pointed out the President adding that rural entrepreneurship centered around agriculture should be promoted.

President made these observations during a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat today (02) to review the current progress and the future activities of the Rural Development Bank (RDB).

The Government expects to achieve economic growth by developing the agriculture while properly assessing needs. President said it is vital to look at the context from the angle of the grassroots level.

In providing loans commercial banks give priority to the trading sector than to the production sector. It is the responsibility of the RDB to encourage farmers to increase their production.

The need of promoting the cultivation of Undu, maize, green grams and other varieties of grain without resorting to import them was also stressed. President said it is his wish to see that the rural banks reach the rural community and encourage farmers by setting different targets.

The loan defaulters who had taken large sums of money on a long-term repayment basis should severely be dealt with according to the law President said. He also said a mechanism should be formulated to collect debts owed to the State banks.

Secretary to the President, P.B. Jayasundera, Secretary to Ministry of Finance, S. R. Attygalle, Governor of the Central Bank, Prof. W. D. Lakshman, Chairman of the RDB, Mahinda Saliya, General Manager / CEO , T. Kuhan and members of the Board of Directors participated in this meeting.

No reason to doubt ICC Men's World Cup Final 2011 - ICC anti corruption GM
No reason to doubt ICC Men's World Cup Final 2011 - ICC anti corruption GM
Friday, 03 July 2020 - 18:17

ICC Anti Corruption Unit General Manager Alex Marshall says they have no reason to doubt ICC Men's World Cup Final 2011 Read More

CID team is currently at former PMRanil Wickremesinghe's residence to record a statement on the bond scam
CID team is currently at former PMRanil Wickremesinghe's residence to record a statement on the bond scam
Friday, 03 July 2020 - 17:34

A CID team is currently at former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence to record a statement on Central Bank bond scam Read More

Covid- 19 update: 03 more recover – Recoveries increase to 1866
Covid- 19 update: 03 more recover – Recoveries increase to 1866
Friday, 03 July 2020 - 17:22

03 more Covid-19 patients recovered & discharged from hospital increasing total recoveries in Sri Lanka to 1,866 Read More



Trending News

What Mahela told the media today about the inquiry (Video)
03 July 2020
What Mahela told the media today about the inquiry (Video)
Missing police officer's body snatched by a crocodile recovered from the Nilwala River (Video)
03 July 2020
Missing police officer's body snatched by a crocodile recovered from the Nilwala River (Video)
Mudagamuwe Suminda Thera's body found after two days
03 July 2020
Mudagamuwe Suminda Thera's body found after two days
Announcement of the Department of Motor Traffic to the public
03 July 2020
Announcement of the Department of Motor Traffic to the public
Update : NPC approves SSP Sujith Wedamulla as Director, Police Narcotics Bureau
03 July 2020
Update : NPC approves SSP Sujith Wedamulla as Director, Police Narcotics Bureau

International News

Eight Indian police officers killed
03 July 2020
Eight Indian police officers killed
Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
02 July 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
Landslide in a Myanmar Jade mine, 113 killed, many trapped inside
02 July 2020
Landslide in a Myanmar Jade mine, 113 killed, many trapped inside
New Zealand health minister resigns from his post
02 July 2020
New Zealand health minister resigns from his post
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.