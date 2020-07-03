Twenty+police+officers+including+DIGs+transferred

Twelve DIGs, 5 SSPs and two ASPs have been transferred.
The Police Headquarters stated that these transfers and appointments have been made according to service requirements with the concurrence of the National Police Commission and the Election Commission.
DIG GKJ Aponsu, who had previously served in the Police Headquarters, has been transferred to the Police Narcotics Bureau as Acting DIG.
