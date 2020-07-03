Sybil Wettasinghe - the writer that read the minds of children - funeral will be held today

The funeral of the late Sybil Wettasinghe, one of the pioneers of children's storytelling in Sri Lanka will be held today.



It will be at the Borella Cemetery.



She was 92 years old at the time of her death and was also a veteran artist in Sri Lanka.



She has authored more than 200 children's books in Sinhala and English.



Born in Gintota, Galle, in 1956 she was awarded for the best foreign children's book in Japan in 1986.



Also, she recently set a Guinness record by composing a children's book, with the most number of endings.



Meanwhile, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has issued a condolence message on the death of Sybil Wettasinghe, one of the pioneers of children's storytelling in Sri Lanka.



Sybil Wettasinghe has been hailed by local and foreign scholars as a modern writer who reads the minds of children.



The President said in a statement that she was able to penetrate into the world of children and educate them about her experiences in the Sinhala rural environment.



Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also issued a condolence message.