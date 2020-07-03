Negotiations+between+the+Colombo+Port+Trade+Unions+and+the+Prime+Minister+begin

Representatives of Port Unions is currently having a discussion with the Prime Minister at his Calton house in Tangalle.
A discussion between the Prime Minister and the trade unions has begun over the strike launched by Port employees yesterday demanding that the Granty Cranes imported from China, to be installed at the Colombo East Container Terminal.
A discussion between the Prime Minister and the trade unions has begun over the strike launched by Port employees yesterday demanding that the Granty Cranes imported from China, to be installed at the Colombo East Container Terminal.