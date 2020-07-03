Forest+lands+to+be+vested+with+the+District+Secretaries+

The Cabinet of Ministers has asked the Minister of Wildlife Conservation to arrange for a system of vesting the ownership of the forest lands under the Department of Wildlife to the District and Divisional Secretaries.

The administration of these lands was vested in the Forest Department in 2001 by a special circular.

However, the government has decided to hand over the lands back to the District and Divisional Secretaries since the farmers who are engaged in chena cultivations are currently inconvenienced.