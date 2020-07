President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will join Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) election campaign from Anuradhapura.

Accordingly, President Rajapaksa is scheduled to attend several public gatherings to be held in the Anuradhapura district to ensure the victory of the SLPP candidates contesting the upcoming general election.

The first meeting will beging at 10.00 am at the Thammannawa Nidahas Uyana, Thalawa (near Eeriyagama tank) organized by Minister S M Dissanayake.