Update : NPC approves SSP Sujith Wedamulla as Director, Police Narcotics Bureau







National Police Commission approves the appointment of SSP Sujith Wedamulla as Director, Police Narcotics Bureau, vacated by the transfer of SSP Manjula SenarathDirector of Police Narcotics Bureau has been transferred.Twelve DIGs, 5 SSPs and two ASPs have also been transferred.The Police Headquarters stated that these transfers and appointments have been made according to service requirements with the concurrence of the National Police Commission and the Election Commission.DIG G. K. J. Aponsu, who had previously served in the Police Headquarters, has been transferred to the Police Narcotics Bureau as Acting DIG.