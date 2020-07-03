will not appoint people based on individual preference - Sajith

Former Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says that the Samagi Jana Balavegaya, unlike other parties, will not appoint people based on individual preference.
He said this while he was speaking at a public rally in Avissawella yesterday.
Friday, 03 July 2020 - 15:06
