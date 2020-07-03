සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

will not appoint people based on individual preference - Sajith

Friday, 03 July 2020 - 15:06

Former Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says that the Samagi Jana Balavegaya, unlike other parties, will not appoint people based on individual preference.

He said this while he was speaking at a public rally in Avissawella yesterday.

No reason to doubt ICC Men's World Cup Final 2011 - ICC anti corruption GM
Friday, 03 July 2020 - 18:17

ICC Anti Corruption Unit General Manager Alex Marshall says they have no reason to doubt ICC Men's World Cup Final 2011 Read More

CID team is currently at former PMRanil Wickremesinghe's residence to record a statement on the bond scam
Friday, 03 July 2020 - 17:34

A CID team is currently at former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence to record a statement on Central Bank bond scam Read More

Covid- 19 update: 03 more recover – Recoveries increase to 1866
Friday, 03 July 2020 - 17:22

03 more Covid-19 patients recovered & discharged from hospital increasing total recoveries in Sri Lanka to 1,866 Read More



Trending News

What Mahela told the media today about the inquiry (Video)
03 July 2020
Missing police officer's body snatched by a crocodile recovered from the Nilwala River (Video)
03 July 2020
Mudagamuwe Suminda Thera's body found after two days
03 July 2020
Announcement of the Department of Motor Traffic to the public
03 July 2020
Update : NPC approves SSP Sujith Wedamulla as Director, Police Narcotics Bureau
03 July 2020
International News

Eight Indian police officers killed
03 July 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
02 July 2020
Landslide in a Myanmar Jade mine, 113 killed, many trapped inside
02 July 2020
New Zealand health minister resigns from his post
02 July 2020
