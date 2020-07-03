Oddusudan+factory+belonging+to+Ceramic+Corporation+resumes+production

The Odusudan Brick and Tile Factory belonging to the Ceylon Ceramic Corporation is to be restarted.
The factory has been restored under the restructuring of the Ceramic Corporation and will commence production without the involvement of a private company.
The proposal made by the Minister of Industry and Supply Management, Small and Medium Enterprises and Enterprise Development, to proceed with the project, was approved by the Cabinet.
