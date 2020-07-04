Police raid another building in Homagama in search of fire arms (Video)

Police have raided another building near the Kandalanda-High Level road in Homagama which was rented by the owner of the four-storey shop where firearms were recovered in the Pitipana area in Homagama.

A senior officer of the Homagama Police stated that the basement of the building which was run as a warehouse was built underground.

However, no firearms were found during yesterday's inspection.

Police Special Task Force (STF) raided a shop in Pitipana, Homagama on the 29th and found 11 T-56 rifles and a T-81 rifle.

Police suspect that they belong to a prominent underworld leader, Tharaka Perera Wijesekara alias Kosgoda Tharaka who is currently detained at the Boossa Prison.

Later, the Homagama Police uncovered a large haul of weapons from a house in the Silverstone Estate in Pitipana belonging to the owner's paramour.

After investigations were handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), a team of officers arrested a man with a T-56 rifle in the Mullegama area in Athurugiriya.

Yesterday morning, four hand grenades, a pistol, an air rifle, a detonator, two detonators, 10 repeater ammunition, a pair of handcuffs and three DVRs were found in a house in Kandalanda, Homagama.

However, police are conducting further investigations to figure out how the firearms were obtained.