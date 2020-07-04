සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Police raid another building in Homagama in search of fire arms (Video)

Saturday, 04 July 2020 - 0:17

Police+raid+another+building+in+Homagama+in+search+of+fire+arms+%28Video%29


Police have raided another building near the Kandalanda-High Level road in Homagama which was rented by the owner of the four-storey shop where firearms were recovered in the Pitipana area in Homagama.

A senior officer of the Homagama Police stated that the basement of the building which was run as a warehouse was built underground.

However, no firearms were found during yesterday's inspection.

Police Special Task Force (STF) raided a shop in Pitipana, Homagama on the 29th and found 11 T-56 rifles and a T-81 rifle.

Police suspect that they belong to a prominent underworld leader, Tharaka Perera Wijesekara alias Kosgoda Tharaka who is currently detained at the Boossa Prison.

Later, the Homagama Police uncovered a large haul of weapons from a house in the Silverstone Estate in Pitipana belonging to the owner's paramour.

After investigations were handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), a team of officers arrested a man with a T-56 rifle in the Mullegama area in Athurugiriya.

Yesterday morning, four hand grenades, a pistol, an air rifle, a detonator, two detonators, 10 repeater ammunition, a pair of handcuffs and three DVRs were found in a house in Kandalanda, Homagama.

However, police are conducting further investigations to figure out how the firearms were obtained.

Lasting solutions can come from Lord Buddha’s ideals – Indian PM
Lasting solutions can come from Lord Buddha’s ideals – Indian PM
Saturday, 04 July 2020 - 13:42

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi today delivered a video message to celebrate Asadha Poornima today (04) highlighting the teachings of peace... Read More

Covid-19 infected rise to 2,070
Covid-19 infected rise to 2,070
Saturday, 04 July 2020 - 13:05

Yet another Covid-19 patient, an arrival from Bangladesh, has been identified.The Government Information Department says this increases the total cases... Read More

21 dead in Pakistan van-train collision
21 dead in Pakistan van-train collision
Saturday, 04 July 2020 - 13:35

At least 21 people were killed and five others injured when a passenger van bound for Sheikhupura in Punjab Province of Pakistan with Sikh pilgrims was... Read More



Trending News

154 persons sent to quarantine at Jintupitiya - 50 tested - no coronavirus patients
03 July 2020
154 persons sent to quarantine at Jintupitiya - 50 tested - no coronavirus patients
Special Investigations Unit halts investigations into 2011 WC final match-fixing allegations
03 July 2020
Special Investigations Unit halts investigations into 2011 WC final match-fixing allegations
Hospitalized Covid-19 patients fall below 200
04 July 2020
Hospitalized Covid-19 patients fall below 200
CID team is currently at former PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence to record a statement on CB bond scam
03 July 2020
CID team is currently at former PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence to record a statement on CB bond scam
Announcement of the Department of Motor Traffic to the public
03 July 2020
Announcement of the Department of Motor Traffic to the public

International News

Lasting solutions can come from Lord Buddha’s ideals – Indian PM
04 July 2020
Lasting solutions can come from Lord Buddha’s ideals – Indian PM
21 dead in Pakistan van-train collision
04 July 2020
21 dead in Pakistan van-train collision
Eight Indian police officers killed
03 July 2020
Eight Indian police officers killed
Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
02 July 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.