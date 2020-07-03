2 million worth of heroin taken into custody by STF intelligence unit (Video)

Heroin worth over Rs 2.5 million have been taken into custody on information received by the Special Task Force.

It has been revealed that the drug trafficking ring had been handled from the prison.

A woman was arrested last evening with more than 250 grams of heroin valued at over 2.5 million rupees from Darawathumulla Road, in Mulleriyawa Kelanimulla.

It has been revealed that this drug racket has been handled through telephone from the Dumbara Prison.

The arrested suspect is a 39 year old named Dissanayake Mudiyanselage Sriyanthi alias Wasanthi.