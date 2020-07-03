Committed to the development of the Jaffna and Kilinochchi Districts even without political power - Sajith (Video)

The Leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya Sajith Premadasa says that he is committed to the development of the Jaffna and Kilinochchi Districts even if he does not have the political power.
He said this while addressing a meeting in Jaffna.
Friday, 03 July 2020 - 15:01
The Leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya Sajith Premadasa says that he is committed to the development of the Jaffna and Kilinochchi Districts even if he does not have the political power.
He said this while addressing a meeting in Jaffna.
ICC Anti Corruption Unit General Manager Alex Marshall says they have no reason to doubt ICC Men's World Cup Final 2011 Read More
A CID team is currently at former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence to record a statement on Central Bank bond scam Read More
03 more Covid-19 patients recovered & discharged from hospital increasing total recoveries in Sri Lanka to 1,866 Read More