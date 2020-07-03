the present government is incapable - Sujeewa Senasinghe (Video)

Former MP Sujeewa Senasinghe says that the present government has been incapable of providing solutions which has
made it difficult for the people to live.
He made this statement while participating at a press conference held in Colombo today.
Friday, 03 July 2020 - 15:08
