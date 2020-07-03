STF Commander's Testimony

DIG Jayantha Jayasundara who is currently the commanding officer of the Special Task Force said that IGP Pujith Jayasundara had not made any reference notes with regard to the actions that needed to be taken in the letter he received as the Director of the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) on 10th April 2019.

This was testifying before the Presidential Commission investigating the Easter Pestilence.

DIG Varuna Jayasundara, the present Commanding Officer of the Police Special Task Force who served as the Director of the Terrorism Investigation Division, testified before the Presidential Commission to appointed to probe the Easter Attacks.

The Director of the Terrorism Investigation Division, Waruna Jayasundara said Saharan Hashim had another clash with another group on March 10, 2017 in Kattankudi, Batticaloa and

And that an organization in Kattankudi had sent all the information to the Terrorism Investigation Division.

DIG Nalaka Silva, who was in charge of the Terrorism Investigation Division at the time, had launched an investigation into the matter and that the investigations were carried ut in several areas.

He also said that there was a separate investigation into the violence and extremism of Saharan and he further stated that there was a separate investigation into social media since he shared various ideologies on social media.

The Commission inquired whether he had received a warning letter regarding the attack.

He stated that the head of state intelligence received a special letter on April 10, 2019, entitled Eyes Only, which contained information about the attack.

The Commission then inquired whether the Inspector General of Police had made a note of the letter.

The witness stated that the letter had the inscription FNA which meant ‘For Necessary Action’.

After realizing the seriousness of the incident, the OIC of the Terrorism Investigation Division and the Assistant Superintendent of Police were summoned and pointed to the letter. The witnesses told the commission that they were instructed saying "this is a problem, there is going to be an attack, do not copy the letter."

DIG Varuna Jayasundera, the current Commanding Officer of the Police Special Task Force (STF), testified before the Presidential Commission yesterday for the first time and more information is due to be collected from him in the future.